The Burnsville cross-country teams are trying to keep the pace on the trails.
The Blaze boys did a job of that at the Dewey Minnaert Invitational at St. Croix Bluffs, finishing third out of 12 teams with 128 points. Eagan won (32), followed by East Ridge (46).
The Burnsville girls were a little further back at the Faribault Invitational at North Alexander Park taking 12th place with 336 points. Stillwater won (24), followed by Farmington (53) and Shakopee (137).
Both Burnsville teams will run in the All-American Invitational at Luther College in Iowa Sept. 14. The Blaze Invitational is set for Sept. 19 at Nicollet Middle School at 5 p.m.
For the Blaze boys at St. Croix Bluffs, junior Matthew Krzmarzick led the team taking sixth overall on the 5,000-meter course with a time of 16:58.89.
Senior Bereket Wondimu ended up 16th (18:04.59), followed by junior Zachary Warns in 25th (18:26.49), junior Ruben Ramirez in 38th (18:58.50) and senior Jake Schouten in 45th (19:21.21).
For the Blaze girls in Faribault, senior Molly Willmert led the team taking 50th overall with a time of 22:25.2). Eighth-grader Kaelyn Ambuehl took 61st (22:47.7), followed by sophomore Hannah Zastrow in 71st (23:18.6) senior Asha Ali in 74th (23:46.8) and junior Abbey McAleer in 80th (24.09.2).