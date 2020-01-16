The Burnsville Nordic ski teams are trying to keep pace on the South Suburban Conference trails.
The Blaze has two more league meets before the Section 1 competition, which is Feb. 4 at Hyland Park Reserve in Bloomington.
Burnsville is at Valleywood Golf Course in Apple Valley for a classical race Jan. 21 at 3:30 p.m. The SSC Championships are Jan. 27 at Theodore Wirth Park in Minneapolis at 9 a.m.
The Blaze had a busy six days racing in three SSC meets— 5000-meter freestyle and classical races Jan. 9 and Jan. 14 at Hyland Park and a sprint freestyle competition Jan. 11 at Valleywood.
The Blaze boys were sixth in all three. The girls were sixth in the sprints and seventh in both the freestyle and classical races.
Finishes the Blaze boys in the freestyle came from junior Matthew Krzmarzick (25th, 14:33), sophomore Zachary Friedmann (31st, 15:07), junior Zachary Warns (T32nd, 15:08), senior Danny Vazquez (35th, 15:28) and ninth-grader Nicolas Larson (38th, 15:47).
Finishes in the sprints came from senior Darren Wong (29th, 5:36), Krzmarzick (33rd, 5:52) and Friedmann (43rd, 6:19).
Individual results for the classical race Jan. 14 for both the boys and girls were not made available at press time.
For the Blaze girls, senior Kaitlyn Qualley led the way in the sprints taking 14th (5:57), followed by senior Molly Willmert (19th, 6:06) and junior Monica Dihn (39th, 7:07).
Finishes in the freestyle race included: Willmert (T16th, 15:32), eighth-grader Kaelyn Ambuel (23rd, 16:07), Qualley (24th, 16:08), Dihn (37th, 18:00) and eighth-grader Emily Larsen (41st, 19:06).
This year's state meet is Feb. 13 up at Giants Ridge in Biwabik.