The Burnsville Nordic ski teams competed in the South Suburban Conference classical race Jan. 2 at Valleywood Golf Course in Apple Valley.
The Blaze girls were fifth in the team standings with 78.5 points, while the boys were sixth (46). Rosemount won the girls crown (125), while Eagan was the boys winner (122).
The format was a mass start and the distance was 5.7 kilometers.
Finishes for the Blaze girls included senior Molly Willmert (17th, 21:10), senior Kaitlyn Qualley (18th, 21:31), eighth-grader Kaelyn Ambuel (23rd, 23:06), eighth-grader Kira Then (T27th, 24:03), junior Monica Dinh (31st, 24:41) and eighth-grader Emily Larsen (38th, 26:40).
One the boys side, senior Darren Wong led Burnsville taking 13th (17:51) ahead of sophomore Zachary Friedmann (24th, 19:57), junior Zachary Warns (25th, 20:08), junior Matthew Krzmarzick (28th, 20:33) and senior Jake Schouten (47th, 25:43).
Both Blaze teams are competing in a true team race Jan. 11 at Valleywood. The SSC Championships are Jan. 27 at Theodore Wirth Park in Minneapolis.
The Section 1 meet is Feb. 4 at Hyland Park Reserve in Bloomington.