Blaze Signees

Burnsville seniors Max Carlson (left) and Grant Ahcan signed their national letters of intent Nov. 13 in a ceremony at the high school.

Two Burnsville seniors signed their national letters of intent Nov. 13 in a ceremony at the high school.

Grant Ahcan and Max Carlson will each play at the Division I level in their respective sports.

Ahcan signed to play men's hockey in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference at St. Cloud State University. Carlson will head southeast to play baseball in the Atlantic Coast Conference at the University of North Carolina.

Blaze senior Zhane Thompson, meanwhile, will play women's college basketball next year at North Iowa Area Community College, according to a Twitter announcement on Nov. 11.

