It was a two mile start for the Burnsville girls cross country team.
The annual Irish Invitational kicked off the season for the Blaze and the team finished 19th out of 24 schools with 576 points.
Fourth-ranked Stillwater won the crown (53), followed by Minnetonka (56), No. 5 Eden Prairie (114), St. Paul Highland Park (120) and No. 11 White Bear Lake (134).
The first 5,000-meter race for Burnsville is Sept. 5 at the Faribault Invitational at North Alexander Park starting at 3:30 p.m. The Blaze Invitational is set for Sept. 19 at Nicollet Middle School at 5 p.m.
At the Irish invite, sophomore Zoie Dundon led the way for the Blaze taking 67th overall with a time of 13:06.1.
Senior Molly Willmert finished 109th (13:53.1) for Burnsville, followed by eighth-grader Kaelyn Ambuehl in 122nd (14:08.9), senior Asha Ali in 132nd (14:28.7), sophomore Hannah Zastrow in 146th (15:10.3) and junior Abbey McAleer in 147th (15:21.7).
The Blaze boys opened the season in the River Falls Extreme Meet Aug. 29. The boys are off until the Blaze Invitational.
Both Burnsville teams will also compete in the Jaguars All-Terrain Invitational at Hyland Greens in Bloomington Sept. 24 at 4:25 p.m.