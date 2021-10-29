The Burnsville cross country teams got two through to the state meet.
Senior Zoie Dundon will represent the Blaze girls at the Class 3A competition Nov. 6 at St. Olaf College in Northfield after her runner-up finish in the Section 3AAA race Oct. 28 at Valleywood Golf Course in Apple Valley.
On the boys side, senior Zachary Friedmann led the way for Burnsville, grabbing one of the six individual state spots with a seventh-place finish.
The top two teams from the eight sections across the state make the state field, along with the top six individuals not on the advancing squads.
Dundon will be making her third state appearance. Last fall, the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the entire running season, and there was no official state competition by the Minnesota State High School League. There was an unofficial state race put on by the Twin Cities Running Club.
The Cross Country Showcase was held at Island Pine Golf Club in Atwater, where Dundon finished 69th overall.
As a sophomore, Dundon made her first-ever state race, where she finished 69th as well. For Friedmann, this will be his first-ever state competition.
This year's state meet will also be a three-class format for the first time. The MSHSL reclassified sections for all sports last April and cross country went to three classes.
In the Section 3AAA race, Dundon finished the 5,000-meter course with a time of 18:28.0, which was about 14 seconds behind champion Halle Mestery of East Ridge (18:12.2).
The Blaze girls ended up sixth in the team standings with 139 points. Seventh-ranked Eagan won the title (46), followed by Eastview (64), Bloomington Jefferson (67), East Ridge (94) and Rosemount (111).
Apple Valley was seventh (219) and Hastings ended up eighth (233).
Meanwhile, Friedmann finished with a time of 16:18.0. The boys' winner was Hunter Dunne of Eastview (15:56.7).
The Blaze boys were also sixth in the team standings with 131 points. Third-ranked Rosemount won (50), followed by Jefferson (88), Apple Valley (94), East Ridge (99) and Eastview (108).
Eagan was seventh (185), followed by Park (189) and Hastings (239).
Other finishes for the Blaze boys came from senior Everett Sandbo (22nd, 16:57.2), senior Thomas Dundon (25th, 17:07.6), sophomore Quinn Hess (35th, 17:35.4), eighth-grader Liam Merrel (42nd, 17:55.0), senior Brian Chhuoy (49th, 18:04.1) and senior Keegan McDevitt (58th, 19:03.7).
For the Burnsville girls, other finishes included eighth-grader Carley LaMotte (29th, 21:24.7), sophomore Kira Theng (33rd, 21:50.7), sophomore Kaelyn Ambuehl (36th, 22:01.0), eighth-grader Caroline Chhuoy (39th, 22:18.4) and senior Darrian Gardner (52nd, 25:05.1).