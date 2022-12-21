Minnesota Wolf

An updated wolf management plan for Minnesota will guide the state’s approach to wolf conservation for the next 10 years.

 Minnesota DNR photo

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has finalized an updated wolf management plan that incorporates the diverse views of Minnesotans and will guide the state’s approach to wolf conservation for the next 10 years.

“We’re proud we brought people together to update Minnesota’s wolf plan,” said DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen. “We had great engagement from tribes, state and federal agencies, academia, and groups and individuals interested in wolves.”

