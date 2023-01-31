Turkey Hunting

The spring turkey hunting season in Minnesota starts April 12.

 Minnesota DNR photo

Imagine sitting in the woods on a spring morning with wildflowers in bloom, trees budding bright green and birds overhead migrating back to Minnesota.

Then a turkey gobbles in the distance, responding to a turkey call.

