Invasive Carp

Invasive carp have been progressing upstream since escaping into the Mississippi River in Arkansas in the 1970s.

 File photo

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service have been using environmental DNA (or eDNA) technology to detect invasive carp in the St. Croix, Mississippi and Minnesota rivers.

May sampling in the St. Croix River showed silver carp eDNA about four miles north of where invasive carp have been confirmed in the St. Croix.

