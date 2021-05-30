The Valley Blaze girls lacrosse team had a strong regular season as a first-year co-op program.
The team finished with a 9-4 overall record and was 5-3 in the South Suburban Conference, which earned it the No. 5 seed in Section 6.
The Valley-Blaze takes on fourth-seeded Bloomington Jefferson (9-4) on the road in the quarterfinals June 3 at 6:15 p.m.
Edina (12-0) earned the No. 1 playoff seed, followed by Prior Lake (12-1) and Blake (9-5). Eastview (6-7) got the No. 6 seed, followed by Holy Angels (7-6), Minneapolis (4-9), Kennedy (2-10) and St. Louis Park (5-8).
The semifinals are June 8 and the title game is June 10. The higher seed is at home throughout the playoffs.
For complete brackets, go to mshsl.org/section-events.
Due to low participation rates for both SSC schools, the Valley Blaze had to come together out of necessity this spring to have a season under head coach Kacie Waagbo.
The team heads into the playoffs on a five-game winning streak.
Senior Taiva Reinertson led the team with 62 goals in the regular season, adding 15 assists. Senior Ruby Porzinski scored 25 goals, while senior Maria Widen had 18 goals and 14 assists.
Pozorski and Widen were captains on the Burnsville side for the team.
Senior Grace Lankas chipped in 18 goals and 11 assists for the team, while sophomore Madisyn Krumholz had 18 goals and four assists. Junior Olivia Carlson finished with eight goals.
Sophomore Olivia Tilbury was the starter in goal in the regular season, fishing with a .601 save percentage.
Apple Valley won the state title in 2018. The last time Burnsville made the state field was in 2013 when it finished sixth.