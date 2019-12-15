The Burnsville boys hockey team had its three-game win streak abruptly end Dec. 12.
Prior Lake scored three goals in the first 5:43 of the game en route to a 8-2 road win over the Blaze in South Suburban Conference play. Burnsville followed with a 3-3 tie at Farmington Dec. 14 in league action.
The Blaze (3-1-1 overall, 2-1-1 in the SSC) are at Lakeville North Dec. 19 and are home to Lakeville South Dec. 21 in SSC games at 7 and 3 p.m., respectively.
Burnsville will close out 2019 in the Duluth Marshall Invitational Dec. 26-28. The Blaze will take on Fort Francis the first game, the host Hilltoppers in round two and finish with Brainerd in the last game.
Burnsville's 3-0 start was the first time the team opened the season with three straight wins in 13 years. Second-year Blaze coach Steve Beaulieu said he's pleased with how his team has started, but there's still work to do.
"We will continue to focus on developing our game defensively and continue to demand a high level of effort and concentration to detail from our players if we want to keep winning games in the conference," Beaulieu said.
In the tie with Farmington, junior Kade Nielsen scored with 3:29 left to play in the third period to put the Blaze up a goal. But the Tigers were able send the game into overtime with a goal with 23 seconds remaining.
The Blaze held on in overtime despite getting outshot 6-2. Senior Evan Wittchow was strong in goal making 42 saves.
Seniors Jayden Glassen and Korey Bell had second-period goals for Burnsville. Nielsen finished with two assists, while Bell, Glassen and junior Anthony Friedmann each had one.
In the loss to Prior Lake, the Blaze was down 4-0 after one period of play and 7-0 after two frames.
Glassen and Nielsen had goals in the third period for Burnsville. Bell and seniors Grant Ahcan, Tim Urlaub and Joey Anderson each had an assist.
Wittchow started in goal and made 22 saves before getting injured in the second period. Sophomore Pierce Konrath finished in net stopping 10 of 13 shots he faced.
"We are seeing good veteran leadership from our large senior class of 17 players, many of whom are in their third year playing varsity," Beaulieu said. "We have had good production from the blue line as well."