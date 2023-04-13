Wind Chill is not something Minnesotans usually love to hear, but it's not all bad.

The Minnesota Wind Chill are set to begin its 11th season in the American Ultimate Disc League. The franchise was part of the league's second season in 2013. The inaugural campaign was in 2012 when there were eight teams.

Tags

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

Events