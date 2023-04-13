Wind Chill is not something Minnesotans usually love to hear, but it's not all bad.
The Minnesota Wind Chill are set to begin its 11th season in the American Ultimate Disc League. The franchise was part of the league's second season in 2013. The inaugural campaign was in 2012 when there were eight teams.
The league has now grown to 25 franchises broken into the four different divisions. The Wind Chill are in the Central Division with teams from Madison, Detroit, Indianapolis, Chicago and Pittsburgh.
The Wind Chill will open the season May 6 on the road against Indianapolis with the first home game set for May 20 against Pittsburgh. Minnesota plays its home games at Sea Foam Stadium on the campus of Concordia University in St. Paul.
The Wind Chill have made the playoffs five times in the last six years, not including 2020 when there was no season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The team has never won the title, nor has it been to the championship game.
If it can get there this season, the AUDL Championship Weekend will be Aug. 25-26 in Eagan at TCO Stadium, home of the Minnesota Vikings. It's the first time Minnesota is the host site for the semifinals and title game.
"We are honored to showcase our championship weekend at TCO Stadium," AUDL CEO and Commissioner Steve Hall said in a press release. "This venue meets the increasing expectations of our fans with its world-class facilities, state-of-the-art technology and stunning hospitality areas. It's the perfect stage to host the AUDL’s greatest players."
TCO Stadium holds 7,500 fans. It opened in 2018, and is part of Viking Lakes, a multi-use development that is home to the Minnesota Vikings Football Club and the Omni Viking Lakes Hotel.
"This stadium was built to host events for our community and athletes around the world," Viking Lakes General Manager Kyle Chank said. "Welcoming AUDL players and fans to our home for championship weekend is truly exciting, and we look forward to creating highlights and lasting memories."
The Wild Chill have six home games throughout the summer. The other five are:
- June 3, Chicago
- June 10, Madison
- July 9, Indianapolis
- July 15, Chicago
- July 23, Detroit
The AUDL is semi-professional league where players do not get a regular paycheck. Instead, players get a portion of a gate receipts, as well as ownership interest. Most players hold day jobs and earn anywhere from $350 to $700 per season.
Games are played on the size and width of a football field, although the end zones are 20 yards on each end as opposed to 10 yards for football. Four 12-minute quarters make up the contest.
The game has a touch-football feel, but minus the violent collisions, along the designed runs, sweeps, draws and fullback dives. It's an aerial game. Dives are usually stretched out athletes trying to catch a seemingly out-of-reach frisbee.
The league has two television partners in Fox Sports 2 and AUDL.TV. But why not see a game in person? Season ticket packages range from $68 to $93. There's also the Sideline VIP Group Experience for with 12 people at a cost of $600.