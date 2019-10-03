Something has to give when two winless football teams meet.
Burnsville is at Eagan Oct. 4 at both squads go into the game with 0-5 marks. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
Both teams have struggled on defense on all season long. Eagan has a little bit more than the Blaze, having been outscored 217-5 in its five games.
Burnsville has been outscored 182-50, including a 34-12 home loss to Farmington Sept. 27. The Blaze had their first lead of the season in that setback.
But in the end, Farmington took control in the second half en route to the victory.
Burnsville scored on its first possession of the game, getting a 9-yard touchdown run from sophomore Colton Gregersen. The extra point was unsuccessful, and Farmington took a 7-6 lead in the second quarter on a defensive touchdown, returning a fumble 20 yards for a score.
In the second half, the Tigers used a 70-yard punt return for a score and a 31-yard touchdown pass to take a 19-6 lead. Farmington scored on a 22-yard scoring strike early in the fourth quarter to go up three touchdowns.
Burnsville got a 2-yard scoring run from senior Lucas Volk in the final frame, but the Tigers answered with a 33-yard scoring run of their own.
Volk led the Blaze on the ground with 66 yards on 14 carries. The Blaze couldn’t slow down Farmington’s Zac Janz, who had 121 yards on 16 carries and a touchdown.
Gregersen had 31 yards rushing for the Blaze, and senior Landon Rocheleau-Schultheis had 22 yards on three carries. Senior Jordan Tompkins completed 4 of 11 passes for 60 yards.
Burnsville’s final two games of the regular season are home to No. 10-ranked Rosemount Oct. 11 and versus No. 2 Wayzata Oct. 16. Both start at 7 p.m.
The Class 6A state playoff bracket will be released Oct. 17.