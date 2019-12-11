The Burnsville girls basketball team saw its three-game winning streak end on the road Dec. 10.
Rosemount took down the Blaze in the South Suburban Conference opener, winning 62-56. Burnsville went into the contest off of 65-37 home win over Park in a meeting of Section 3AAAA foes.
Burnsville (3-2 overall) is back on the court Friday at home versus Lakeville South and is home versus Eastview Dec. 17. Both league games start at 7 p.m.
The Blaze are on the road Dec. 20 to take on Hastings at 7 p.m.
Rosemount, Eastview and Hastings are section opponents, along with Lakeville North, Apple Valley and Eagan.
In the win over Park, Burnsville led 45-22 at the break and never looked back. The Blaze had nine players in the scoring column. Sophomore Savannah Islam led the way with 11 points.
Senior Zhane Thompson and junior Morgan Krumwiede each had 10 points, while ninth-grader Shantell Harden had 9, and junior Mara McMahon finished with 8.
Senior Megan Diggan added 6 points, and senior Paige Servais scored 5.
In the loss Rosemount, Servais was the only Blaze in double figures with 18 points. Harden and Krumwiede each scored 8, and Thompson and sophomore Hannah Lake both had 6.
Heading into the Lakeville South game, Thompson and Servais are leading the Blaze at 12.4 and 12.0 points per game respectively. Krumwiede is averaging 8.8 points per game.
Burnsville will close out 2019 in the Rochester Rotary Classic Dec. 27-28, taking on White Bear Lake in the first round.
The New Year starts with a tough SSC road game Jan. 2 at No. 3-ranked Farmington.