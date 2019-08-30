The Burnsville volleyball team has picked up its first two win for its new coach, Josh Wastvedt.
Ninth-grader Kiylah Franke had nine kills to help the Blaze sweep Minneapolis South on the road Aug. 27 (25-16, 26-24, 25-17). Junior Emma Fretheim had 11 kills in Burnsville's home sweep of Albert Lea Aug. 29 (25-14, 25-20, 25-14).
The Blaze opened the season losing a four-setter at St. Louis Park Aug. 22 (25-15, 25-21, 23-25, 26-24).
Wastvedt has a taken over a Blaze program that has a 3-42 record in the South Suburban Conference over the last five years and hasn’t had a winning season since 2013. He’s Burnsville’s 11th new head coach in the past 21 seasons.
Burnsville is home to Edina Sept. 3 in a battle of Section 6AAA foes at 7 p.m. St. Louis Park and Minneapolis South are also section squads.
Fretheim had eight kills in win over South, while senior Julia Dam recorded seven. Junior Shannon Murray paced the offense with 24 setting assists, adding three kills and seven ace serves.
Senior Megan Hjermstad led the team in digs with 10, junior Anna Phommasengkeo had eight and ninth-grader Corrina Benson recorded four.
In blocks, Dam led the team with two, while Fretheim and senior Theresa Glasgow both had one. Fretheim also had two ace serves; Benson, Franke, Hjermstad and junior Rilie Kupka each had one.
In the loss to St. Louis Park, Fretheim led in kills with 11, followed by Franke and Dam with seven apiece and Glasgow, Kupka and Murray each with three.
Murray finished with 31 set assists, adding three ace serves and seven digs. Hjermstad had three aces and 13 digs. Junior Kara Klavins had three aces and five digs.
Against Albert Lea, Dam and Franke each had seven kills and Glasgow had four. Murray finished with 23 set assists and four digs.
Dam led the way in ace serves with four, while Hermstad led in digs with 11. Benson had eight digs. Franke had two blocks.
