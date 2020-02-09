The Burnsville girls hockey team got down early, but get down on itself in the Section 3AA semifinals Feb. 8.
The third-seeded Blaze just kept grinding en route to a 3-2 overtime win at second-seeded Eastview. Sophomore Sami Bowlby netted the game-winner 16 seconds into the extra session.
Burnsville (18-7-2) will take on fourth-seeded Eagan (14-11-2) in the title game Feb. 12 at the Veterans Memorial Community Center in Inver Grove Heights at 7 p.m.
The two teams met twice in South Suburban Conference play and nothing was decided. They settled for a 2-2 tie in Eagan Dec. 3 and a 1-1 deadlock in Burnsville Jan. 18.
Eagan upset top-seeded Apple Valley 4-2 in its semifinal victory.
Burnsville found itself down 2-0 against Eastview 2:48 into the game. The Lightning scored 12 seconds into the contest.
But there was no panic in the Blaze. Sophomore Katie Katzmarek scored her 12th goal of the season with 4:19 left in the first period to cut the deficit to one goal. Seniors Aubrey Nelvin and Avery Sawcuk had the assists.
Bowlby tied the game at the 8:19 mark of the third period with Nelvin and junior Gabby Gromacki assisting, before scoring her team-leading 19th goal to win it overtime.
The Blaze outshot the Lightning 46-32. Junior Maria Widen finished with 30 saves for Burnsville. Nelvin's two assists give her a team best 17 on the season to go along with nine goals.
In the section final, Burnsville will be seeking the program's seventh state berth and its first since 2014. Eagan will be going for its 10th-career state bid and first since 2018.
Eagan has had the upper hand against Burnsville over the last six seasons. The Wildcats are 9-1-2 against the Blaze in the last 12 meetings dating back to the 2014-15 season.