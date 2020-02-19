The Burnsville boys basketball team needed overtime to end its six-game losing streak.
Senior Daniel Rosenber scored 19 points to lead the Blaze to a 77-67 win at Apple Valley Feb. 18 in South Suburban Conference play.
Burnsville (7-15 overall, 3-12 in the SSC) is home to Prior Lake in league action Feb. 21 at 7 p.m. The Blaze's final two SSC games to end the regular season are home to Rosemount Feb. 24 and at No. 10-ranked Lakeville South Feb. 28 at 7 p.m.
Section 3AAAA playoff brackets come out Feb. 29, and the Blaze looks to be the No. 6 or 7 seed. Second-ranked Eastview (20-3) is a lock for the No. 1 spot, followed by Lakeville North (13-10).
Other teams in the field include Hastings (14-8), Rosemount (9-13), Eagan (8-15), Apple Valley (7-16) and Park (4-19).
Quarterfinal play begins March 5 with the semifinals March 10. The higher seed is at home in the first two rounds. The title game is March 13 at Farmington High School at 7 p.m.
Eastview is the defending champion, beating Burnsville 82-64 in last year's final.
In the win over Apple Valley, the Blaze overcame a 37-31 deficit at the break, holding the Eagles two just two points in overtime, while scoring 12.
Sophomore Yarin Alexander scored 18 points for Burnsville, while ninth-graders Ibrahim El-Amin and Khalif Bettis scored 14 and 12, respectively.
Senior Luke Kempf chipped in 8 points, while senior Josiah Jordan scored 6.