Senior Daniel Rosenber had 19 points in Burnsville's 77-67 win in overtime at Apple Valley Feb. 18 in South Suburban Conference play.

 Photo by Tom Schardin

The Burnsville boys basketball team needed overtime to end its six-game losing streak.

Senior Daniel Rosenber scored 19 points to lead the Blaze to a 77-67 win at Apple Valley Feb. 18 in South Suburban Conference play.

Burnsville (7-15 overall, 3-12 in the SSC) is home to Prior Lake in league action Feb. 21 at 7 p.m. The Blaze's final two SSC games to end the regular season are home to Rosemount Feb. 24 and at No. 10-ranked Lakeville South Feb. 28 at 7 p.m.

Section 3AAAA playoff brackets come out Feb. 29, and the Blaze looks to be the No. 6 or 7 seed. Second-ranked Eastview (20-3) is a lock for the No. 1 spot, followed by Lakeville North (13-10).

Other teams in the field include Hastings (14-8), Rosemount (9-13), Eagan (8-15), Apple Valley (7-16) and Park (4-19).

Quarterfinal play begins March 5 with the semifinals March 10. The higher seed is at home in the first two rounds. The title game is March 13 at Farmington High School at 7 p.m.

Eastview is the defending champion, beating Burnsville 82-64 in last year's final.

In the win over Apple Valley, the Blaze overcame a 37-31 deficit at the break, holding the Eagles two just two points in overtime, while scoring 12.

Sophomore Yarin Alexander scored 18 points for Burnsville, while ninth-graders Ibrahim El-Amin and Khalif Bettis scored 14 and 12, respectively.

Senior Luke Kempf chipped in 8 points, while senior Josiah Jordan scored 6.

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

