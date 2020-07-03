Editor's note: Dr. Karissa L. Niehoff is an executive director of the National Federation of State High School Associations.
Since the shutdown of high school sports and performing arts programs in mid-March, there have been more questions than answers.
The burning question is this: Will schools be able to conduct sports and other activities this fall and, if so, what will they look like?
That question – and other issues related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on high school sports and performing arts programs – was recently discussed by the NFHS and its 51 state association members in a first-of-its-kind meeting.
One year ago, the NFHS had its 100th summer meeting. The 101st meeting was virtual over three days. What a difference a year makes.
Like state high school association activities and championships that were cancelled in the spring, the annual in-person national meeting of leaders, which was set for Denver, Colorado, was also a victim of the health crisis.
Despite the online setting, leaders of the 51 groups who direct education-based activities were able to connect and gain encouragement for the tasks ahead. Decisions will be different in each state, but in each case, decisions have to be made in concert with local and state health and education departments.
One of the themes heard repeatedly during the three days was the realization that data related to the virus changes every day. While states and individual schools have established varying plans for fall sports, the reality is that new information can quickly change plans.
And there is also the challenge of potentially conflicting information. At the end of June, there are rising cases of the virus in more than 30 states, which has halted some early phases of re-opening plans. The American Academy of Pediatrics said "the academic, physical and mental upsides associated with returning children to schools outweigh the risks (of contracting the virus)."
The AAP statement also noted that "reopening is essential for the country's most vulnerable students, including poor students and students of color, who often rely more heavily on the multitude of services schools provide."
Everyone in the high school athletics and performing arts communities wants to see these programs back this fall. In addition to the benefits of returning, noted by the AAP, the benefits of sports and activities are perhaps even greater.
Dr. Michael Koester, chair of the NFHS Sports Medicine Advisory Committee, continually stresses that we are still in a pandemic. So, how do we bring these two together and keep moving forward?
We do it together and united.
If we want to stage high school sports and performing arts this coming school year before a vaccine is in place, selfish attitudes must end.
Everyone – students, parents, coaches, officials, administrators, fans – must work together for the good of all.
First and foremost, masks and social distancing must be practiced in all applicable situations. While younger people are less susceptible to becoming sick when infected, masks should be worn to protect coaches and officials.
Fall sports may not start on time. All sports may not be able to be conducted because of the risk of infection. Some participants in sports or performing arts activities may have to quarantine if they test positive.
But if we work together and think about the other person, we stand a chance of providing students a chance to return to these vital activities.