The Burnsville football team couldn't slow down the defending Class 6A state champions Sept. 20.
Top-ranked Lakeville North led 21-0 at the break was up 42-0 in the third quarter en route to a 55-19 home win over the Blaze.
Burnsville dropped to 0-4 on the season, the program's worst start since 2009 went it finished 0-9. The Blaze will try for its first win Sept. 27 at home versus No. 7 Farmington (3-1) at 7 p.m.
Burnsville still has not scored a touchdown in the first half this season. The team had a total of 19 points in its first three games and matched that total against Lakeville North after getting down 42-0.
The Blaze's first score came on a 95-yard kickoff return from senior Lucas Volk in the third quarter.
Down 49-7, Burnsville scored a pair of touchdowns in the fourth quarter. Senior Landon Rocheleau-Schultheis hit junior Nick Hughes on a 45-yard scoring strike. Sophomore Colton Gregersen followed scoring on a 3-yard touchdown run.
Gregersen ran for 108 yards on 10 carries for the Blaze. Senior Jordan Thompkins had 47 yards on the ground Volk rushed for 40.
Burnsville's is at Eagan in Week 6 (Oct. 4). The Blaze's final two games are home to Rosemount (Oct. 11) and versus No. 3 Wayzata (Oct. 16). All three start at 7 p.m.