St. Francis Regional Medical Center now offers free appointment scheduling online for St. Francis Express Care clinic locations in the Savage and Shakopee Hy-Vee stores, according to a news release from the medical center.
walk-in service remains available to all Express Care visitors, appointment times can be scheduled online via electronic devices, giving patients the option to wait in the comfort of their homes until their chosen check-in time, the release said.
“With online scheduling for Express Care appointments, our patients can receive care at a time that fits their busy schedule, without having to wait in the clinic,” St. Francis President Amy Jerdee said in a statement. “We’re offering this convenient scheduling option to help residents choose where, and when, they receive care in our community.”
Express Care appointment scheduling, as well as online check-in and current wait times for St. Francis emergency and urgent care locations, can be found at stfrancis-shakopee.com/checkin.
St. Francis Regional Medical Center is owned by Allina Health, HealthPartners Park Nicollet, and Essentia Health. The Express Care clinics are equipped to treat non-life-threatening conditions requiring a lower level of care during daytime, evening and weekend hours.