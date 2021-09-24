A St. Paul-based consultant will lead the work of Savage's racial equity task force set to begin meeting next month.
Linda Garrett-Johnson, the chief executive officer and principal consultant of The World Applied Inc., has experience working with state and local government agencies on a variety of community engagement initiatives, according to her proposal submitted to the city.
Thuy Jones, founder and owner of Vibe Set by Thuy, will work alongside Garrett-Johnson as a subcontractor for Savage's project.
The first meeting of the city's Race, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Task Force is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 12 from 4:30-7:30 p.m. at the Environmental Learning Center.
In August, the Savage City Council named the following task force members:
- Sheriff Ahmed
- Kate Payton
- Hamde Daoud
- Eddieca Ontiveros
- Keontay Jackson
- Gail Lewis-Miller
- Mindy Plewaki
- Cyril Mukalel Thomas
- Sam Ouk
- Patsy Reed Zweber
- Pat Stieg
- Amenah Agunwamba
- Victoria Ombuna Schultz
- Seema Pothini
- Corrina Lyons
From the city, City Administrator Brad Larson, Communications Manager Emily Gunderson, Savage Police Chief Rodney Seurer and a representative of the city council will also work with the group.
The task force is scheduled to meet monthly until September 2022.
The group's work is set to conclude with the presentation of a final report and strategic action plan that'll guide the city's equity work with new data and avenues for continuous community feedback.