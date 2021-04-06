A stretch of Interstate 35-W in Burnsville is closed in both directions following storms Tuesday evening.
The Minnesota State Patrol reported shortly before 8 p.m. that wires had come down at I-35W and Burnsville Parkway.
The highway will be closed for an extended period of time while crews work to safely remove the wires from the freeway, the State Patrol posted to Twitter. There were no injuries resulting from the incident.
According to the Dakota Electric Association, 1,225 members in Burnsville were without power as of 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The Association says crews are working in the area to restore power.