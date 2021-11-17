Landfills and other state-regulated industrial facilities may soon be required to monitor releases of potentially harmful substances known as PFAS, or "forever chemicals".
The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency's draft monitoring plan released Tuesday marks the agency's latest effort to hone in on sources of PFAS contamination and better mitigate downstream impacts.
PFAS, short for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are a class of industry-made chemicals that've been shown to easily migrate through the air to land, water, wildlife and humans.
The durable, water-repellant chemicals are widely used in products, including some fast-food packaging. The substances don't break down in the environment and have been shown to accumulate in the human body, causing a range of adverse health effects.
Not all industrial operations in Minnesota play the same role in the state's PFAS problem, according to the MPCA's plan.
Some facilities are sources of PFAS pollution and others, such as landfills, are likely conduits for PFAS releases into the environment — the MPCA hopes new monitoring data will help parse the differences.
Sampling and monitoring data
The MPCA's draft PFAS monitoring plan outlines how targeted sampling and monitoring data could be used to minimize the adverse impacts of PFAS on human health and the environment.
Minnesota landfills, which will be subject to new monitoring requirements under the plan, have been shown to play a role in PFAS releases into groundwater.
In a report published earlier this year, the MPCA said it detected some level of PFAS contamination in the groundwater at 97% of the closed landfill sites it tested.
At the Freeway Landfill in Burnsville, the levels tested 714 times higher than the state’s health-based values.
Under the new regulations, different types of industries will be subject to different monitoring perimeters.
The required sampling will come at the facility's expense. Costs are estimated to range from about $300-$500 per water sample and monitoring will be more costly at facilities being monitored for PFAS releases into the air — stack tests could cost up to $30,000 per stack, according to the MPCA.
"All data gathered will help to support future creation of effective policies around PFAS prevention, management, and clean up," the MPCA's draft plan states. "Different programs have the ability to gather information that more clearly supports the other two goals – gathering data that PFAS supports source reduction and identifying areas of concern for PFAS exposure that warrant rapid follow-up actions."
The MPCA's regulations are set to align with the roll-out of new federal regulations for PFAS.
"Collecting data on PFAS in Minnesota at this time will facilitate a smoother transition as PFAS move from “contaminants of emerging concern” to widely regulated chemicals under state and federal law," the agency wrote.
The MPCA is currently accepting public comments on the monitoring plan, which the agency plans to finalize by early 2022.