Two juveniles have admitted to making a false weapons threat against Burnsville High School as a "prank," police announced Friday.
Burnsville High School students and staff spent nearly four hours in lockdown Tuesday, March 8 while tactical teams searched the building after an unknown caller reported a gun in a school bathroom.
Ultimately, no weapon was found, according to the Burnsville Police Department. Investigators were later able to identify two suspects behind the false claim.
"The suspects said their report of a gun on school property was a prank," the department announced. "The suspects are minors who have no direct relationship with Burnsville High School."
In a statement, Burnsville Police Chief Tanya Schwartz thanked the department's police teams, mutual aid partners and the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage District for assistance during the investigation.
“I’d like to thank the parents, students and staff of Burnsville High School for their cooperation and understanding during a very stressful situation,” Schwartz said. “We take these types of threats very seriously. Our investigators were able to identify the suspects quickly, and we will continue to investigate this incident thoroughly. We want all students and staff to feel safe at their school."
The case will be referred to appropriate prosecution officer for possible charges, according to police.