Glendale Road is scheduled to re-open this month after being closed all summer for improvements meant to slow cars and create safer pedestrian crossings.
City Engineer Seng Thongvanh said this week the project will be completed by next week after crews finish landscaping the new center medians.
The improvement project, which began in April, will bring medians and dedicated turn-lanes to the roadway, which carries cars north and south from County Road 16 to County Road 42.
Residents told the traffic safety committee and engineering department high speeds and the lack of pedestrian crossings on Glendale Road were top concerns, Thongvanh told city officials earlier this year.
He said Glendale Road wasn't seeing the average daily traffic it was designed to handle, which created an opportunity calm traffic and beautify the roadway with trees and center median plantings.
While the posted speed limit won't change, Thongvanh said the modifications are expected to slow cars by around 3-5 mph.
The new pavement is expected to last 20 to 30 years.
In April, the city received three bids for the project that ranged from about $648,000 to $1.1 million higher than the engineer's estimate, which was roughly $4 million.
The city awarded the contract to S.M. Hentges & Sons, Inc. for $4.7 million.
Despite the higher bids, the city's debt won't increase, according to Savage Finance Director Julie Stahl.
Over $2.5 million of the cost comes from municipal state aid. Other funding sources include the city's stormwater, water and sanitary sewer, and streetlight funds.
Special assessments cover around $270,000 of the costs. The Burnsville-Eagan-Savage District, which operates Hidden Valley Elementary and Eagle Ridge Middle School on Glendale Road, will pay $200,000 in special assessments from its capital fund, spokesman Aaron Tinklenberg said.