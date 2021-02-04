Democratic state lawmakers renewed efforts to legalize marijuana this week with the introduction of a bill aimed at creating a safe, regulated marketplace and addressing racial injustices found in the current system.
Newly-elected Savage Rep. Jess Hanson, DFL-Burnsville, joined three other state lawmakers at a news conference Monday announcing the proposed legislation.
Hanson, who's been advocating for legalization since 2017, said Minnesotans across rural, suburban and urban communities are seeking a well-regulated industry to provide safe, legal access to "a healing plant."
The time is now, she said, to begin the "reparative journey towards the better outcomes that our communities deserve."
House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler, DFL-Golden Valley, said lawmakers need to come together to end the black market for cannabis and offer a safe, regulated marketplace for adult consumers.
Supporters of marijuana legalization also say it's a step towards addressing deep racial inequities in the criminal justice system.
Under the legislation proposed this month by House democrats, misdemeanor and petty misdemeanor marijuana-only offenses would be automatically expunged from criminal records. An expungement review board would also be created to review higher-level convictions.
"Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have a responsibility to not just recognize the injustice, but to intentionally work to eliminate it," said Rep. Rena Moran, DFL-St. Paul.
Black Minnesotans are over five times more likely to be arrested in connection with marijuana than white Minnesotans, according to American Civil Liberties Union.
"This is one of the worst disparities in the nation," Moran said, adding data shows both groups use marijuana at similar rates.
Lawmakers in support of the change cite recreational marijuana legalization in 15 other states, including South Dakota, as evidence Minnesota could be behind the curve when it comes to shaping policies.
However, Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-Nisswa, said there's no reason to rush.
“I am open to looking at additional medicinal uses and a conversation around drug sentencing," Gazelka said in a statement. "My main concerns are the unintended consequences of recreational pot, similar to the concerns we all have about tobacco, drinking, or prescription drug abuse."
"Just because it’s legal doesn’t mean there aren’t consequences," he continued. "We’re just starting to learn about legalization’s adverse effects in other states like Colorado and Washington. There is no reason to rush this in Minnesota without learning more.”
Lawmakers in support of legalization argue Minnesota won't be able to insulate itself from the recreational marijuana for sale in nearby states.
"If people are willing to drive to Wisconsin to buy fireworks they are sure as heck going to drive to South Dakota to get cannabis," Winkler said.
Sen. Melisa Franzen, DFL-Edina, said Minnesota won't be able to stop marijuana at its borders, which will only worsen issues with the current system.
"Our law enforcement officers are then challenged to enforce this law instead of dedicating resources to more serious crimes," she said.
According to Franzen, key components of the proposed legislation include:
- Access for adults 21+ sale to minors.
- Upholding current law prohibiting impaired driving.
- Upholding the Minnesota Clean Indoor Air Act.
- Protecting employer rights for a safe workplace.
- Protecting landowner's rights to prevent smoking on their property.
- Establishing rules on the operation of dispensaries.
"The tide is shifting and is coming in very strong and if we are not in front of this — if we are not doing a thoughtful job putting this bill together, creating this policy — we are going to end up with more problems with cannabis than we have right now," Winkler said.