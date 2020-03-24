The COVID-19 pandemic is devastating small businesses, and workers across the globe are facing job losses and economic uncertainty.
While some industries are being forced to lay off workers or fold entirely, other industries are seeing an increased demand for their products and services.
Here's some of the employers looking to hire in the Twin Cities area:
Walmart to hire 2,600-plus associates in Minnesota
Walmart this month announced it'll hire 150,000 new associates around the country through the end of May to meet increased demand in stores.
In Minnesota, over 2,600 associates will be needed to work in stores, distribution centers and fulfillment centers, according to a news release from the company. Applications can be found at careers.walmart.com.
The company also announced it'll provide a special cash bonus to hourly associates and pay out quarterly bonuses a month early.
“Walmart associates have gone above and beyond the call of duty in serving our customers during these unprecedented times,” Doug McMillon, president and CEO of Walmart, said in a statement. “We want to reward our associates for their hard work and recognize them for the work that is in front of us.”
Domino's to hire 600 team members in Twin Cities area
Domino’s franchise-owned locations are looking to hire about 600 new team members across more than 100 stores throughout the Twin Cities metro area, the corporation announced.
Added positions include delivery drivers, customer service representatives, assistant managers and managers.
“In a time of uncertainty and chaos, we feel incredibly blessed that we can continue to deliver normalcy to our local communities,” Susan Graves, a Minneapolis-area Domino’s franchise owner, said in a statement. “We would love for you to join our family so we can continue to serve the people and families who need us most right now.”
Domino's offers no-contact delivery and carry-out options.
Applications can be found at jobs.dominos.com.
Hy-Vee adds temporary store positions
Hy-Vee announced it'll hire temporary, part-time hourly employees to meet the recent surge in demand for groceries.
"Those who may have temporarily lost their job due to the current pandemic, are out of school, want to make additional money, or simply want to help during this time are welcome to apply at Hy-Vee," the corporation said in a news release.
Applications can be found at hy-vee.com/careers.
Hy-Vee has also begun installing clear panels around checkout employees to try to protect them from the virus, which typically spreads through close-by coughs.
Other companies
Amazon
Total: Expects to add 500 jobs in state across fulfillment centers and delivery network, according to an Amazon spokesperson.
Apply: amazon.com/jobsnow.
Best Buy
Total: More than 50 jobs available in the Twin Cities metro area, according to the company’s website.
Apply: bestbuy-jobs.com.
Cub Foods
Total: Approximately 200 positions available for store associates, according to a Cub Foods spokesperson.
Apply: cub.com/community/careers.html.