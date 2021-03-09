The Three Rivers Park District announced a series of maple syrup events to be held this month in celebration of spring.
This month's maple syrup events are spread across park locations in Shakopee, Prior Lake, Plymouth and Dayton.
Maple syrup through history
Sunday, March 14, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at The Landing — Minnesota River Heritage Park, Shakopee.
Learn how maple syrup was historically converted into sugar. Make your own sweet maple candy to enjoy while exploring the park.
Cost is $5 and reservations are required by four days prior. This program is open to ages 5 and up. Children 13 years and younger must be accompanied by an adult from the same household. Call 763-559-6700 to make a reservation.
Journey into the sugarbush
Sunday, March 14, noon to 2:45 p.m. at the Eastman Nature Center in Elm Creek Park Reserve, Dayton.
Visit the sugarbush on a private tour with your own group and discover the world of a maple tree in the spring. Tap a maple tree, experience the art of sugaring with a story from the past and sit by the cauldron where sap is cooked into syrup. This program is entirely outdoors.
Cost is $25 per group and reservations are required by two days prior. This program is open to all ages. There is a maximum of nine people per group. Children 13 years and younger must be accompanied by an adult from the same household. Call 763-559-6700 to reserve your time slot.
Geocaching for maple syrup with family and friends
Monday, March 15, 3-6:30 p.m. at French Regional Park, Plymouth.
Learn geocaching basics, learn about the maple syruping process on an adventure through the park and taste the sweetness of spring. Equipment provided.
Cost is $25 per group and reservations are required. This program is open to all ages. There is a maximum of six people per group. Children 13 years and younger must be accompanied by an adult from the same household. Call 763-559-6700 to reserve your time slot.
Maple syruping with family and friends
Tuesday, March 16, 2-3:45 p.m. at Cleary Lake Regional Park, Prior Lake.
Thursday, March 18, 10 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. at French Regional Park, Plymouth.
Discover the art of maple syruping with an educator and those you feel most comfortable around. Visit the sugarbush, tap a tree, learn how sap is boiled into syrup and taste this sweet start to spring. This program is entirely outdoors.
Cost is $20 per group and reservations are required. This program is open to all ages. Children 13 years and younger must be accompanied by an adult from the same household. There is a maximum of 15 people per group. Call 763-559-6700 to reserve your time slot.
Maple syruping for families
Thursday, March 18, 10-11 a.m. at The Landing — Minnesota River Heritage Park, Shakopee.
Friday, March 19, 10-11 a.m. or 1-2 p.m. at The Landing — Minnesota River Heritage Park, Shakopee.
Walk through the sugarbush and discover the art of maple sugaring. Tap a tree, gather the sap and watch as it’s boiled down to make a favorite pancake topping.
Cost is $20 per family and reservations are required. This program is open to all ages. Children 13 years and younger must be accompanied by an adult from the same household. There is a maximum of 10 people per family. Call 763-559-6700 to make a reservation.
Maple sugaring for teens
Saturday, March 20, 2:30-4:30 p.m. at The Landing-Minnesota River Heritage Park, Shakopee.
Head into the woods to get hands-on experience making maple syrup. Tap a maple tree, collect sap and turn it into tasty maple syrup over a fire. Bring a friend or meet new ones.
Cost is $8 and reservations are required by two days prior. Call 763-559-6700 to make a reservation. This program is open to ages 13-19.
About Three Rivers Park District
Three Rivers Park District is a natural resources-based park system that manages park reserves, regional parks, regional trails and special-use facilities in the Twin Cities metropolitan area.
Three Rivers Park District’s mission is to promote environmental stewardship through recreation and education in a natural resources-based park system. The Park District owns and operates more than 27,000 acres and serves more than 12.5 visitors a year.