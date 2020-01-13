Get outside and stay active this winter at one of the snowshoeing programs offered by the Three Rivers Park District.
Beginner Snowshoeing
From 1-2:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26 at Murphy-Hanrehan Park Reserve, Savage. Enjoy this Minnesota winter sport with a scenic, guided hike. Equipment provided. The group will hike if there’s no snow. Cost is $5 and reservations are required. Call 763-559-6700 to make a reservation. There is a 20% discount for groups of four or more. This program is for ages 8 and up and children 11 years and younger must be accompanied by a registered adult.
Guided Snowshoe Hike
From 2-3:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1 at Richardson Nature Center, Hyland Lake Park Reserve, Bloomington. Snowshoe with a naturalist searching for animal signs, tracks, and more. Equipment provided. The group will hike if there’s no snow. Cost is $5 and reservations are required. Call 763-559-6700 to make a reservation. There is a 20% discount for groups of four or more. Children 11 years and younger must be accompanied by an adult.
Snowshoe Along
the Mississippi
From 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1 at Mississippi Gateway Regional Park, Brooklyn Park. Discover the origin of snowshoeing. Search for animal signs and tracks while snowshoeing. Equipment and refreshments provided. Beginners welcome. The group will hike if there’s no snow. Cost is $5 and reservations are required. Call 763-559-6700 to make a reservation. This program is for ages 8 and up and children 11 years and younger must be accompanied by a registered adult.
Three Rivers Park District is a natural resources-based park system that manages park reserves, regional parks, regional trails and special-use facilities in the Twin Cities metropolitan area. The district offers facilities for every season, including picnicking, swimming, creative play, boating, fishing, downhill skiing, snowboarding, golf, camping and sledding; extensive trails for hiking, biking, in-line skating, horseback riding, cross-country skiing and snowshoeing, as well as program sites for nature, recreation, historic and farm education.
Three Rivers Park District’s mission is to promote environmental stewardship through recreation and education in a natural resources-based park system. The Park District owns and operates more than 27,000 acres and serves more than 12.5 million visitors a year.