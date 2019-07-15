A tornado warning has been issued for Scott County, effective until 7:45 p.m. Monday, according to the National Weather Service office in Chanhassen.
Tornado Warning including Scott County, MN until 7:45 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/GbqTlfsO23— NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) July 15, 2019
There are reports of high winds and funnel rotation near Belle Plaine and New Prague, according to the weather service and scanner traffic.
The National Weather Service recommends the following precautionary steps during a tornado:
- Stay Weather-Ready: Continue to listen to local news or a NOAA Weather Radio to stay updated about tornado watches and warnings.
- At Your House: If you are in a tornado warning, go to your basement, safe room, or an interior room away from windows. Don't forget pets if time allows.
- At Your Workplace or School: Follow your tornado drill and proceed to your tornado shelter location quickly and calmly. Stay away from windows and do not go to large open rooms such as cafeterias, gymnasiums, or auditoriums.
- Outside: Seek shelter inside a sturdy building immediately if a tornado is approaching. Sheds and storage facilities are not safe. Neither is a mobile home or tent. If you have time, get to a safe building.
In a vehicle: Being in a vehicle during a tornado is not safe. The best course of action is to drive to the closest shelter. If you are unable to make it to a safe shelter, either get down in your car and cover your head, or abandon your car and seek shelter in a low lying area such as a ditch or ravine.
Also in effect until 10:45 p.m. Monday is a flash flood warning for much of the southwest metro after heavy rain and high winds swept through the area Monday afternoon. The severe weather follows a day of 90-degree temperature with a heat index hovering around 105 degrees.
At 6:49 p.m. Monday, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to two inches of rain have already fallen, according to the weather service.
The areas that could experience flooding include Blooming, Eagan, Eden Prairie, Burnsville, Apple Valley, Edina, Shakopee, Richfield, Savage, Chanhassen Prior Lake and Mendota Heights.
Drivers are encouraged to turn around when encountering flooded roads instead of attempting to pass through them. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles, according to the National Weather Service.
Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots.
Have storm photos to share? Send them to Rachel Minske at rminske@swpub.com.