A 79-year-old Prior Lake man’s failure to remove a city code-violating trailer from his property has landed him in court.
Savage city officials maintain the trailer featuring a “Trump 2020” campaign sign on the southwest corner of 150th Street West and Dakota Avenue, near Prior Lake High School, violates city code and the city began taking enforcement action in August.
For not complying with city orders, Kenneth Patrick Torborg is charged with a misdemeanor zoning violation in Scott County District Court; he was issued a citation last month and is scheduled for arraignment on Dec. 21, according to court records.
The violation relates specifically to keeping a vehicle larger than 22 feet in a residential area.
City officials said this week they’ve received numerous complaints about the trailer, and announced Wednesday they’ve handed the situation over to authorities.
The campaign sign itself is not a violation, the city said in a statement, but the trailer — with or without wheels — is not allowed on residential property.
“The property owner has been issued a code violation citation and the matter has been turned over to Scott County Prosecution and the court system,” the city’s statement reads.
Savage police continue to investigate reports of vandalism to the trailer, which has been covered with graffiti and eventually restored with its “Trump 2020” message several times.
“Regarding the vandalism of the trailer, Savage Police has increased their patrols of the area and the City has notified the property owner to remove the graffiti,” the city said Wednesday. “We ask you to please be respectful and civil with each other.”
Following the city’s statement, a GoFundMe page — entitled “Stop City Tyranny” — was launched to help the property owner with “legal costs, citations, damages costs, etc.”
Geoffrey Lock of New Prague is named as the fundraiser’s organizer, but the description said the page was created without the property owner’s knowledge or permission, the fundraiser states.
“The City of Savage, MN informed the owner of this trailer that they are in direct violation of a city ordinance and has to remove his trailer,” the page reads. “This trailer is on his own property (a large open field that is not in a residential area), yet they still say they’re in violation and the trailer needs to be removed.”
As of noon Thursday, the page had received $875 donations towards its $5,000 goal from 21 donors.