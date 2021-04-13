Parts of the Twin Cities metro will be under curfew orders Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning, local cities have announced.
The curfew orders follow civil unrest in response to the death of Daunte Wright.
Wright, 20, was shot and killed by a Brooklyn Center police officer during a traffic stop Sunday.
Minneapolis and St. Paul will both be under curfew from 10 p.m. Tuesday until 6 a.m. Wednesday.
Curfews beginning at 10 p.m. tonight have also been enacted in Maple Grove, Robbinsdale, New Hope, Columbia Heights and Crystal.
In Champlin, Tuesday's curfew takes effect at 7 p.m.
On Monday, Gov. Tim Walz ordered curfews in Anoka, Dakota, Hennepin and Ramsey counties beginning at 7 p.m.
Dakota County District 1 Commissioner Mike Slavik said yesterday's "one size fits all" approach didn't suit the rural communities he represents.
District 1 includes a portion of Northfield and more than a dozen townships — Hastings and Farmington are the district's largest communities.
Slavik said the curfew created inconvenience for residents and impacted business owners who were forced to close early.
"There was a lot of unhappiness overall, and I can't quite frankly blame them," Slavik said, adding the County Board wasn't involved in ordering the curfew.
In Burnsville, Dakota County's second largest city by population, Police Capt. Matt Smith confirmed there were no arrests or citations Monday night related to the curfew order.