Apartments are being explored for future development of the 29-acre vacant property south of the Savage Fen Scientific and Natural Area.
"This week (city) staff met with representatives of a developer who is interested in building market rate multi-family apartment buildings northwest of the County Road 27 and 16 intersection behind Beckhoff," City Administrator Brad Larson wrote in a Nov. 14 memo to the Savage City Council.
The development would be a gated complex similar to the Springs at Egan Drive, Larson wrote.
Savage Planning Manager Bryan Tucker said this week it's early in the review process as the developer and city explore road alignment to eventually connect County Road 27 and Taylor Drive, the area's wetlands and other site layout issues.
City staff has requested a traffic study from the developer, according to Larson.
"Staff is open to alternative plans if a traffic study shows they are viable," he wrote.
Tucker confirmed the interested developer is Watermark Residential, a subsidiary of Thompson Thrift Development Inc.
A spokesperson for the firm said new plans for development in Savage or surrounding areas have not yet been announced.
The property — named the Bohn Business Park — is zoned for mixed-use and is listed by Colliers International.