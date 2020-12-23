Local health care workers received their first vaccinations against COVID-19 this week.
Staff at Fairview Ridges hospital in Burnsville began receiving the vaccine Monday, and vaccinations began Tuesday for staff at the St. Francis Regional Medical Center in Shakopee and Mayo Clinic in New Prague, spokespersons with each health group confirmed.
Scott County Public Health will provide vaccines to local police and fire personnel.
Local health officials are tentatively planning for vaccines to become available to these groups in mid-January due to some delays in the delivery, according to Savage Fire Chief Andrew Slama.
As of Dec. 22, the Minnesota Department of Health reports a cumulative total of 10,358 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Scott County and 73 deaths.
Eighteen deaths have been reported so far this month in Scott County among residents ranging in age from 55 to 99.
Minnesota surpassed 400,000 total confirmed cases Tuesday.