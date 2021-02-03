Scott County’s mass vaccination efforts continued with second doses for local first responders this week as health officials wait anxiously for allocations from the federal government to ramp up.
Scott County Public Health Director Lisa Brodsky provided an update to county commissioners during the Feb. 2 meeting regarding the local vaccine roll-out.
As of Jan. 29, 3,600 Moderna doses have been received by Scott County Public Health, and the county is keeping pace with state guidelines for how quickly doses should be administered upon their arrival.
However, the current timeline is challenging, Brodsky said.
The county health department is told how many vaccines they’ll be receiving the following week on Friday afternoons, and shipments typically arrive on Tuesday or Wednesday.
Brodsky said they’re hesitant to schedule clinics before having the vaccines on-hand, so they need to act quickly once doses are received.
Last Friday, they opened a 600-person clinic for residents aged 65 and over. Appointments filled within two hours and the waitlist grew three times as long.
State health officials said this week it could be several months before all eligible seniors have the opportunity to be vaccinated, but a 5% increase to the state’s allocation — in addition to the recently-announced 16% increase — is expected shortly.
Last week’s local allocation was 1,100 doses, according to Brodsky, and 900 doses were available this week.
In addition to the vaccine, the shipments to local health departments include supplies such as alcohol pads, cotton balls and needles.
Brodsky said these items are especially important as the county faces shortages of critical supplies, such as syringes.
Mass vaccination clinic sites in Shakopee and New Prague are able to administer roughly 600-800 doses to appointment-holders during a four-hour window, according to Brodsky.
The existing sites have capacity to more than triple their operations when allocations increase.
The county health department reports administering vaccines at nearly 70 different locations to over 1,000 health care workers, 368 individuals in group homes and 238 emergency medical services providers to date.
This week’s vaccination clinics included second-doses for local first responders, and plans are being developed to begin vaccinating education and childcare workers.
As of data collected through Feb. 1, 9,780 Scott County residents have begun or completed the vaccine series, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
Statewide, at least one vaccine dose has been administered to roughly 459,000 Minnesotans.
It’s unclear at this time how anticipated roll-out of the vaccine produced by Johnson & Johnson will impact local vaccine operations — the vaccine is not yet approved for use.
Brodsky said the county currently plans to only offer the Moderna shot, and doesn’t have the cold-storage capacity to deal with the Pfizer vaccine.
As of Feb. 3, 103 Scott County residents have died of COVID-19, according to MDH. The death toll stands at 39 in Carver County and 367 in Dakota County.
Statewide, more than 6,230 COVID-19 related deaths have been recorded.
State warns of scams
Scammers might be looking to take advantage of the vaccine shortage, state health officials warned Monday.
Kris Ehresmann, the state’s director of infectious disease epidemiology, said any caller seeking credit card, bank account or social security information in regards to the vaccine process is a scammer.
“The vaccine is free for everyone through appropriate vaccination clinics,” Ehresmann said, warning there is no method to pay to join a waitlist of accelerate your eligibility.