Updated at 3 p.m. Wednesday
Two people were killed Tuesday after their vehicle collided with a semi-truck on Highway 13, the Minnesota State Patrol confirmed.
The crash victims have been identified as Mario E. Padilla, 67, of Minneapolis, and Alejandro Mejia Guadalupe, 37, of Madison, Wisconsin.
According to the State Patrol, the crash occurred on Highway 13 at Chowen Avenue South around 8:30 a.m. Oct. 5 when a 2001 Honda Accord, driven by Padilla, was traveling eastbound on Highway 13 and made a turn towards Chowen Avenue.
The vehicle was struck by a westbound semi-truck on the highway, killing both Padilla and his passenger, Guadalupe. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the semi-truck, a 31-year-old Savage man, was uninjured.
The crash occurred within a corridor currently being studied for multiple safety improvements by the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
The agency has long been evaluating changes to the highway's overburdened freight corridor between Highway 169 in Savage and Nicollet Avenue in Burnsville.
Freight trucks account for roughly 8% of all daily traffic on Highway 13, according to MnDOT. That's nearly twice the percentage of trucks on the average metro highway.
Construction is set to begin on the first major improvement project— a grade-separated interchange at Dakota Avenue and Highway 13 — next year.
The Chowen Avenue intersection, where Tuesday's crash occurred, showed above-average crash rates during a MnDOT study conducted between 2014-18.
Several crashes between passenger vehicles and freight trucks have occurred in the corridor in recent years.