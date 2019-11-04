LAKEVILLE — A Lakeville company's plan to ship groundwater from Minnesota to western United States by railcar most likely won't come to fruition, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources said Friday.
An initial review of the request found "virtually no scenario where the DNR would grant a water appropriation permit for the project, as it does not appear it could meet applicable statutory requirements, including significant restrictions on use of the Mt. Simon aquifer," department Commissioner Sarah Strommen said in a statement.
The company behind the plans, Empire Builder Investments, has not applied for a water appropriation permit but did request a preliminary well assessment, the department said. The assessment, required under state law, identifies potential issues before the interested party invests in equipment or drilling.
"The agency must manage public water resources for the benefit of the State of Minnesota, including future generations," Strommen said. "We must ensure that water appropriations are reasonable, practical, and adequately protect public safety and promote the public welfare."