Voting is underway to elect members to the Minnesota Valley Electric Cooperative's Board of Directors.
Ballots were mailed to all voting members and must be returned in the postage-paid envelope by Tuesday, April 6.
This year's ballot also asks members to vote on a list of proposed bylaw changes, which can be viewed online at www.mvec.net.
The restated bylaws would include changes such as prohibiting class actions and removing term limits.
Prior Lake Mayor Kirk Briggs is running against incumbent Tom Wolf to represent Savage, Credit River, Cedar Lake, Elko New Market and Webster residents in District I.
Wolf is a Scott County Commissioner and resident of Credit River Township.
Victoria resident Mary Leizinger is running against incumbent Chanhassen resident Bill Heinlein to represent residents in District II.
District II spans over a dozen communities including Shakopee, the southern half of Eden Prairie, Chanhassen and Waconia.
Le Center resident Kevin Gibbs is running as an unopposed incumbent for his seat representing District III.
Gibbs' district includes Spring Lake, Belle Plaine and communities as far south as Janesville.
The MVEC plans to complete $12.8 million in construction projects this year.
The MVEC's annual meeting will be held at 7 p.m. via livestream on Tuesday, April 6. Details and registration can be found online.