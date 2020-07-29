A large power outage hit central Savage shortly before noon Wednesday.
Xcel Energy reports over 2,500 customers are impacted by the outage, and the company's outage map estimates power will be restored around 2:45 p.m.
Police scanner traffic indicates traffic lights are out at the Dakota Avenue intersections at McColl Drive and County Road 42.
The Savage Fire Department responded to Glendale Place Apartments, where two parties were stuck inside an elevator but have since been able to get out.
