Heavy snowfall and hazardous driving conditions are expected in Minnesota and parts of Wisconsin on Friday, according a winter storm warning issued by the National Weather Service.
The warning, which spans most of the Twin Cities metro and southern region of the state, takes effect at noon on Friday, Dec. 10.
The winter storm could bring one foot of snow accumulation in some of the hardest hit areas, according to the NWS.
Snow accumulation is expected to reach six to eight inches in most of the region.
The NWS warns driving may be especially hazardous on the Interstate-90 corridor, where blowing snow is likely to reduce visibility for drivers.
The winter storm warning is set to expire at 6 a.m. on Saturday.