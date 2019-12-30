Local first responders were called to around a dozen crashes in one hour on Monday as winter driving conditions took a turn for the worst around lunchtime.
The southwest metro is under a winter storm warning as snow, freezing fog and winds continue across the Twin Cities creating low visibility and slick roads.
Responders in Shakopee responded to several incidents of vehicles in the ditch off Highway 169 around noon today, according to law enforcement scanner communications.
Afternoon commuters were also slowed by a single-vehicle crash with injuries on eastbound Highway 13 at Highway 101. The Savage Fire Department responded to the incident shortly before noon.
Savage Police have responded to a vehicle in the ditch at McColl Drive and Vernon Road, a car stuck in the median on Egan Drive and O'Connell Road, a two-vehicle crash near Prior Lake High School and a vehicle in the ditch at Texas Road and 170th Street, in addition to other incidents.
In southern Scott County, Elko New Market responders were called to crash with injuries involving a semi-truck and a vehicle on Interstate-35W.
The Minnesota State Patrol recorded 141 crashes, 164 vehicle spin outs and 11 jackknifed semis between 5 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Monday.
None of the incidents were serious or fatal, the State Patrol said, but 13 resulted in injuries.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.