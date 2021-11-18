The Burnsville Lions Club formally changed its name to the Burnsville Savage Lions Club last month to better reflect the organization’s contributions in both communities.
Lions Club International is the world’s largest service organization with more than 46,000 clubs globally. The Burnsville Savage Lions Club formed in 1966 and began raising funds through charitable gambling at local restaurants in 1990.
“The name change reflects how we have served both communities for years and will continue to do so while expanding with possible new opportunities,” said President Dave Moen.
The Burnsville Savage Lions Club’s donations have supported numerous community projects over the years with an emphasis on benefitting local youth.
The organization committed $140,000 to the construction of an accessible playground at Red Oak Park in Burnsville.
A $50,000 contribution to the City of Savage will support the construction of an accessible playground at Savage Community Park. Another recent donation to the city, totaling $66,000, will benefit parks and public safety.
Over the years, much of the Burnsville Savage Lions Club’s work has centered around helping local youth access eye care and eye glasses.
Annually, the club creates back-to-school packages for elementary students in the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage District.
The organization also supports four area food shelves and contributes to research at the Vision, Hearing, Diabetes and Children’s Cancer Foundations at the University of Minnesota.
Get involved
Charitable gambling to benefit The Burnsville Savage Lions Club is held at Carbone’s Sports Bar and Grill in Burnsville and Neisen’s Sport Bar and Grill and McHugh’s Public House in Savage.
To attend virtual meetings or learn more about the Burnsville Savage Lions Club, visit the organizations Facebook page or website at www.e-clubhouse.org/sites/burnsville.
To get in touch about a need in the community, emails can be directed to burnsvillelionsclub@yahoo.com.