Minnesota health officials on Friday warned of what's to come as the state enters what's predicted to be the most intense stages of the Omicron surge.
Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said the health system is "the most hard-pressed" it's been since the beginning of the pandemic and daily case counts are becoming less relevant as more Minnesotans rely on at-home rapid tests.
While the Omicron variant appears to cause less severe illness, health officials said the smaller percentage of severe cases will be drawn from a much larger pool of infected people as the variant spreads quickly.
Malcolm said the Omicron is "circulating like wildfire" at a time when hospitals are already operating over capacity and relying on contract employment services to backfill vacant staffing positions.
While the surge is expected to worsen strain on hospitals, the effects of exploding cases are already being felt in daily life.
Health officials said major disruptions to workplaces and services should be expected in the coming days and weeks.
Kris Ehresmann, the state's director of infectious disease epidemiology, revealed Friday she recently tested positive for COVID-19.
Ehresmann, who is fully vaccinated and boosted, said she contracted the virus from her father, who mistook his symptoms for a cold.
"Don't wait to isolate," she urged Minnesotans. "Isolate as soon as you have symptoms."