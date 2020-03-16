Utility companies in Minnesota have suspended shutoffs and taken other steps to help customers during the coronavirus pandemic, they recently announced.
Xcel Energy on Sunday said it won't disconnect residential customers’ electric or natural gas service until further notice. CenterPoint Energy also temporarily suspended natural gas disconnections for nonpayment, the company said Monday.
Both companies said they'll also continue working with low-income customers and others in need to extend or otherwise adjust their payments.
"As part of our commitment to the communities we serve, we’re here to support them during this difficult time,” Brett Carter, Xcel's executive vice president and chief customer and innovation officer, said in a written statement.
“The energy grid is essential to the nation’s critical infrastructure, and we’re taking a well-planned, heightened approach to all threats, including COVID-19."
The companies said they'll continue to provide safe and reliable energy. CenterPoint said it has adopted social distancing, increased cleaning and other guidelines from local, federal and global health officials at its facilities.