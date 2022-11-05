Last weekend in the Savage Pacer, I read in the bios of the various candidates vying for public office in the South Metro. This information is critical as we elect candidates who we expect will continue to best serve our community.
Through the tireless work of our Savage mayor, council and various staff, Savage has also been selected as one of the safest cities in Minnesota (BackgroundChecks.org) and, of course, twice as the Best Place to Live in America (Money Magazine, 2011 and 2013). It is leadership that makes these accolades happen. To that extent, I am supporting two great candidates for our Savage City Council who will continue this great effort: Incumbent Bob Coughlen and Planning Commission member Crystal Lorenz.
Bob has been on the council for five years. In those five years, we have seen controlled growth, a city that has maintained a high level of public services and has been positively lauded by its residents.
Bob’s transparency, integrity and honesty are reflective of the city’s approach to good management. He is a person who is willing to listen to various positions and be persuaded when provided with well thought out points of view; these skills come from listening, doing one’s due diligence and caring for our residents.
I am supporting Crystal Lorenz because her well thought out responses during the Chamber of Commerce Candidate Forum on Oct. 11. Crystal had a clear vision of what it takes to help manage the great city of Savage. She consistently spoke of the need to support local business and ensure that residents had access to good quality services and a healthy environment. Crystal’s awareness of the need for these services comes as a result of her work as a member of the city's Planning Commission and in working with our City Council.
These two candidates are smart and want to be part of a team that will lead Savage into the future. But they won’t be able to use their skills and talents unless we vote for them as our new city councilors.
Remember, the General Election is Tuesday, Nov. 8. All nine polling locations in Savage will be open 7 a.m.-8 p.m. You can also vote by in-person absentee voting (taking place now) at Savage City Hall during regular business hours. Extended in-person absentee voting will be held on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 10 a.m.-3 pm. and on Monday, Nov. 7, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
As for me, I voted early. Yes, I made the right choice—I voted for Bob Coughlen and Crystal Lorenz for Savage City Council.
Lawrence Sandoval
Savage