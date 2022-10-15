In this day of runaway inflation and hard economic times, we need people in the Minnesota Legislature who are responsive to our voices.
Pam Myhra was a very responsive state representative and now we have the opportunity to send her to the state Senate! When someone wrote a letter to the Pacer saying that she wasn't responsive and had given her an auto-response when she called, Rep Myhra wrote a letter to the Pacer the very next week, addressing that letter, and set the record straight.
Let's do ourselves a favor and elect Pam Myhra to the Minnesota Senate!
Martin Bracewell
Savage