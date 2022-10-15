I am supporting Pam Myhra for Minnesota Senate, District 55. Pam Myhra has an honorable record of service to our communities of Burnsville and Savage and has earned my support.
Pam Myhra has also earned the support of the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association, as evidenced by their recent endorsement of her candidacy. I know I am not alone in my concern regarding the unacceptable, recent rise in crime. The Uniform Crime Report released in August by the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension confirmed what we already suspected: violent crime in our community has increased, and increased significantly.
The rapid increase in crime is my biggest concern for myself and my family. We need state leaders who will work everyday to stand with our police officers and propose legislation that will punish criminals according to their crime and not allow them to walk through a revolving door and end up back on the streets.
Minnesota’s largest association of public safety officers recognizes that Pam Myhra is the best choice to address the unacceptable rise in crime. Please join our law enforcement community and me in supporting Pam Myhra for Minnesota Senate!
Crystal Piper
Burnsville