This November when you go to the polls you will have the opportunity to elect two fellow Savage residents to serve on your City Council.
It is my hope that you will join me in supporting Stacy Crakes to fill one of the two open seats. I am confident that Stacy possesses the knowledge and skill set needed to lead our community down a path that promotes fiscal responsibility, fairness, public safety, sound development and the continuance of the outstanding community amenities that we have become accustomed to.
Stacy has worked for the Scott County CDA for the past ten years. During this time, she has worked tirelessly to recruit, retain, and support commercial and industrial businesses in the Scott County area. Throughout her tenure she has had a role in the creation of thousands of new local jobs and over $514 million in capital investment brought to Scott County. Her position has allowed her to establish relationships with many local business owners and elected officials in Scott County. These relationships will allow her to build and foster effective partnerships that can eliminate duplicity, reduce costs while enhancing performance and service levels.
Lastly, I want to share that Stacy has the values that I admire in those that I choose to build long-standing relationships with, which include: integrity, honesty, compassion, consistency and trust. I know you will not be disappointed in Stacy’s service and leadership.
Fred Corrigan
Savage