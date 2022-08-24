Savage Planning Commission Chair Stacy Crakes has announced her bid for one of the two open City Council seats up for grabs this November.
A graduate of the University of Pittsburgh, Crakes worked for seven years as an engineer and became a registered professional engineer in Minnesota. She earned an MBA from the Carlson School of Management and then took a job in business development with a wind energy group.
In 2012 Crakes joined the Scott County Community Development Agency “to lead a collaborative effort in the county around economic development, working with the city of Savage and the other cities throughout Scott County on related projects and initiatives,” she said is a press release announcing her candidacy.
Crakes has also served as vice chair of FISH (a non-profit that connects residents with needs to a network of community resources), as a mentor for the Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools MNCAPS program, and as a member of the PLSAS Community Education Advisory Council and the Aspen Academy School Board. She has coached volleyball with Prior Lake Athletics for Youth and participated in Savage Rotary.
“My involvement in Savage and throughout Scott County has given me the opportunity to connect with lots of people and see how the different communities work together to gain efficiencies that benefit residents,” Crakes said. “I am grateful for the strong leadership we’ve had in the city and on the Savage City Council, and for the work they have done to make this a desirable community. I would love the opportunity to continue their efforts.”