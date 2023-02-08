A policy which would prohibit Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School Board listening sessions from being recorded has been removed from consideration for the board’s Feb. 9 meeting, according to Aaron Tinklenberg, a spokesperson for the school district.
At the Feb. 9 meeting, the school board was expected to take a final vote on the policy. The first reading of the policy was advanced by the board Jan. 26 by a 6-1 vote.
The proposed language read: “Video and audio recordings of listening sessions are prohibited. The school board reserves the right to conclude the listening session in the event that such recordings are being made.”
On Jan. 26, board member Abigail Alt, who is a member of the policy committee, said the reason for the change is to protect students and staff from data privacy concerns.
“Once any audio or video is released, it’s out of our control and there are liability concerns,” Alt said.
However, since then, new information has come to light.
“My understanding is that board members received some clarification that the district would not face any liability issues if someone shared private data (employee or student info, for instance) at a listening session and then it was recorded and shared more broadly, which addressed a primary concern/reason for the proposed ban on video/audio recording,” Tinklenberg said in an email.
Tinklenberg said that the proposed policy will likely be heading back to the policy review committee later this month or in March.
Listening sessions are held from 5:45-6:15 p.m. on the nights of school board meetings. Two board members attend each session along with the superintendent or assistant superintendent, meaning it’s not a quorum of the school board. A summary of what is discussed is provided to all the board members.
Chairman Scott Hume, the one dissenting vote, said that he was concerned that the district could face freedom of the press issues with the new policy.